Sega announces a new PC and consoles game, and a remaster kit will also be coming

Sega announced three new Sonic games. Including an all-new adventure coming in the coming year for PC and consoles. We are also working on a bunch of old and remastered parts of the series from Sonic Colors.
A real and ambitious new Sonic game in action in Sega. The publisher announced this in a live event. Behind the project are the developers of Sonic Forces and Sonic Generations, two games that have been relatively well received by the community. There is currently no exact release date, but it is scheduled for release next year. All popular platforms are supported: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, and Xbox One.
After the event, Sega announced that the title would be Sonic Rangers. Here you can watch the first teaser for the game:
Sonic Collection und Remaster
The new Sonic was only the last highlight of the show for the Hedgehog’s 30th birthday. Sega will also release a Sonic collection with four (or five) classics from the franchise in 2022. Sonic Origins includes Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic CD.
Last but not least, a remastered version of one of the most popular 3D parts of this year has been announced. Sonic Colors Ultimate will be released on September 7, 2021 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. On PC, the console will be available exclusively on the Epic Games Store. Colors were originally released for the Wii in 2010 and have also been implemented for the Nintendo DS. One of the reasons for the branch’s success is the combination of 3D and classic 2D clips.
Here is the announcement announcement for Sonic Colors Ultimate:
The Colors Ultimate release will accompany a Netflix animated series called Sonic Prime.
