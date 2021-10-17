Secret Revealed: Science Brings Us Closer to Our Ancestors

(openPR) When it comes to the topic of ancestors, there are currently new scientific findings. Epigenetics, for example, which examines the inheritance of experiences, shows that we inherit not only genes but also traumatic experiences from our ancestors and that these are passed down through four generations.

Bianca Maria Seidel An expert in the work of ancestorsThis has been practiced based on personal experience for over 10 years and has already helped many people free themselves from these inherited burdens. She says, “What science now brings to light has been known in ancient shamanic traditions for thousands of years. We now have the privilege of freeing ourselves from these inherited burdens and instead activating and using our ancestors’ ‘good inheritance’, and their strengths, which they developed, as internal resources and in this way to gain more Internal security and experienced strength. This is an invaluable benefit and value at a time shaken by crises. Because only those with strong roots can defy life’s storms and master the great challenges.”

As a specialist in the work of ancestors, Bianka Maria Seidl knows exactly what is important when people are not making good progress in life, because they lack strong roots. The 62-year-old started her career more than 33 years ago after recovering from an illness diagnosed as incurable with acupuncture. It was at that time that her passion for ingenuity was ignited. She was really keen to deepen her insights and knowledge, and for more than two decades, she underwent extensive training with many European teachers. Only in the past ten years has the theme of ancestors been forced on her literally from the inside, and once again this inner calling has followed.

The 62-year-old is very modest, as she herself claims. It defends the thesis that we now have the opportunity and the privilege to free ourselves from the burdens inherited from our ancestors and that there is enormous potential to be discovered in relation to our ancestors. Because our ancestors live through us and if we value and honor them, their light illuminates our future path to a full life through us.

But Bianca Maria Seidl is not only active as an ancestor, she is also on stage to give ancestors a vision and a voice. Because it’s time to remember where we came from, appreciate our ancestors and keep that connection alive. Because tradition doesn’t just mean worshiping ashes. Instead, tradition means passing on living fire to our descendants.

Bianka Maria Seidl has collected the three most important tips for anyone interested in strengthening their relationship with their ancestors.

Connect with your ancestors often. Autumn and winter are perfect for this. Realizing yourself often and wondering where certain habits and attitudes come from. Find out how stressed I am without any events on my resume for this. If so, take a closer look at the topic and, for example, read my book The Omnivorous Work of the Animal.

“The most important thing is that we are at peace with our origins and can draw strength from them,” she concludes. Because one thing is for sure: If you want to reach for the stars, you need strong roots.

your new book The work of an ancient shaman – this is how we reconcile with our ancestors, experience their support and receive their pioneering gifts ” It will be published on November 15, 2021 by Mankau Verlag.

More information and a free reading sample available Here.