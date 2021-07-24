Seattle Kraken List Numbers

Here’s a look at the team that plays next season. The kick-off of the regular season in Seattle and the kick-off will be announced at Climate Pledge Arena Thursday when the full NHL schedule is released.

The Seattle Kraken roster was formed Wednesday when they selected one player from 30 of the other 31 NHL teams (the Vegas Golden Knights were excluded) in the 2021 NHL expansion draft submitted by Upper Deck.

NB: This analysis does not include players signed prior to the expansion draft.

Item detail: 15 strikers, twelve defenders, and three goalkeepers

Kraken had to choose no less than 14 strikers, nine defenders and three goalkeepers. Officials have selected twelve defenders and can exchange some of them in the coming days for more attackers.

Number of NHL seasons in a team (at least one game counts as a season): 137

Seattle selected three players with at least ten seasons in the NHL: Mark Giordano (15, from Calgary Flames), Jordan Eberl (eleven; New Yorkers) and Adam Larson (Ten; Edmonton Oilers). Half of the 30 selected players have had three or fewer seasons in the NHL.

Career NHL regular season matches played: 6,264

Giordano, the former Flames captain, leads the Kraken with a score of 949. Eberl (779), Larson (603) and Erinkrock Street (508; Nashville Predators) are others with no less than 500.

The 2020/21 National Hockey League games played: 1005

Every NHL team played 56 games this season. Five players selected by Seattle played all 56 players: Giordano, Larson, Mason Appleton (Winnipeg Jets), Yanni Gord (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Jimmy Oleksiak (Dallas Stars).

NHL regular season goals: 960

Two players scored more than 100 goals: Eberle (241) and Giordano (143). Jarnkrok (94), Gourde (80) and Joonas Donskoi (78; Colorado Avalanche) complete the top five.

The NHL career assists in the regular season: 1,560

Seattle has selected four attackers with no less than 100 assists: Eberle (310), Yarnrock (117), Donsko (108) and Gord (107). Defenders Giordano (366) and Larson (112) are likely to invite forwards for scoring opportunities.

NHL goalkeeper wins in the regular season: 43

Two of the three goalkeepers were selected (Chris Dredger, Florida Panthers; Vitik Vanishek(Washington Capitals) had 21 wins each. good joey (Ottawa Senators), the other guard on the Seattle roster, won the National Hockey League. Thirty-six of 43 NHL wins came out of that season.

Stanley Cup Championships: 3

Gord won the Stanley Cup in each of his last two seasons with Lightning. Vince Dunn He did so with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

First round picks: 7

Larson (No. 4, 2011, New Jersey Devils) and Hayden Florey (No. 7, 2014, Carolina Hurricanes) Each was selected in the Top 10. Five other players were also selected in the first round: Eberle (No. 22, 2008, Oilers), Oleksiak (No. 14, 2011, Stars), John Quinville (No. No. 30, 2014, The Devils), Jared McCann (No. 24, 2014, Vancouver Canucks) and Dennis Chulovsky (No. 20, 2016, Detroit Red Wings).

average age: 26.2 years

Giordano (37) and Eberly (31) are the only players over the age of 30. Gord, Donskoy, Garncrok, Brandon Tanev (Pittsburgh Penguins) und Tyler Betlake (Arizona Wolf) is 29 years old. Cal Fleury (Montreal Canadiens) and Cole Lind (Vancouver Canucks) is the youngest on the list, both at 22 years old.

Representative countries: 6

Twenty-five of the players selected are from North America (19, Canada; six, United States). Two (Larsson, Jarncrok) are from Sweden, and one each from Finland (Donskoy), the Czech Republic (Vanisk) and Denmark (Alexander Trou, San Jose Sharks).