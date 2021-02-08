Search at an altitude of 7000 meters – the drama of mountaineering on K2

Three men have been lost on the second highest mountain in the world since Friday. Your chances of survival are slim. However, the search for them continues.

Already claiming many lives: K2, the second highest mountain in the world. Bild: Getty Images

Rescue teams have been searching for three missing climbers in K2, the second highest mountain in the world, since Friday – so far to no avail. On Monday, rescuers resumed the search for the men, using two military helicopters. According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan National Alpine Club, the search is made more difficult due to poor visibility in the mountain. Two experienced Pakistani mountaineers support the search at an altitude of around 7,000 meters.

According to the authorities, the missing are Pakistani Muhammad Ali Sadbara, John Snorri from Iceland, and Mohr Prieto from Chile. Sadbara is a very experienced mountain climber, according to repeat Heydari, a senior official with the National Alpine Club. He is one of the most famous climbers in Pakistan and has already climbed the eight tallest mountains in the world.

Considered an experienced mountaineer: Pakistani Muhammad Ali Sadbara (left) with Karrar Haider 2018. Bild: Alpine Club of Pakistan via AP

Sadpara and his team left the base camp on Monday. This is after their first attempt to climb the mountain a month ago failed due to weather conditions. “After 8,000 meters, the base camp did not receive any other signals from Sadbara and his foreign comrades,” says Heydari.

Little chance of survival

Sadbara’s son Sajid was originally part of the campaign, but he halted his attempt due to a technical defect in his breathing apparatus. “I think the chances of survival for the missing climbers are very slim,” he said in a video message on Sunday.

Missing: Mountaineer John Snorri from Iceland (front, second from left) and his team stand with Karrar Haider (center forward), a senior official of the Pakistan Alpine Club, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Bild: Alpine Club of Pakistan via AP

While trying to climb K2 in winter, a Bulgarian mountaineer fell into the depths on Friday and died after breaking a safety rope. Two mountaineers had already died trying to reach the summit in January. The height of K2 of 8,611 meters in Karakoram, Pakistan is very challenging.

A team of ten Nepalese Sherpas reached their winter peak for the first time in mid-January. K2 near the Pakistan-China border was by far the only one of the 14,000 eight thousand people in the world who had never climbed in the winter. Even more demanding than Mount Everest, with a height of about 8,849 meters, is considered the highest mountain in the world. Causes include the steep path and the risk of avalanches. So far, only about 300 people have climbed it.

SDA / fiber