Seagate One Touch: New version of portable SSD that’s 2X faster

Seagate’s One Touch series of compact portable solid state drives are re-released with a faster interface and a different design. The new One Touch SSD must achieve transfer rates of 1030MB / s more than double the transfer rates and it uses USB 3.2 Gen 2 with a Type-C connector for this.

Seagate introduced the first generation One Touch SSD at IFA 2019, and the One Touch family until then had consisted exclusively of external hard drives. The One Touch SSD should achieve a maximum data transfer rate of 400MB / s over USB 3.0, now called USB 3.2 Gen 1. While the internal SATA SSD technology is sufficient for this, it should be faster for the back.

1000 MB / s with new technology

Seagate talks about “Read and write speeds of up to 1,030MB / s“, Which clearly exceeds the previous maximum as well as the maximum for SATA interface (approx. 560MB / s) and USB 3.0 (~ 450MB / s). Even if Seagate does not provide any details about the technology, using an internal NVMe SSD with interface PCIe makes sense.PCIe 3.0 x2 SSDs can actually deliver enough power to exhaust the aforementioned USB 3.2 Gen 2: 1030MB / s just below the practical limit for the external interface.

While the first One-Touch SSD was initially introduced with only 500GB and 1TB capacity, the new One Touch SSD is available with 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage space. The compact format has slightly changed dimensions of 70 × 50 × 10.6 mm (L × W × H) and a slightly higher weight of 74 grams. In terms of appearance, Seagate takes a calmer approach and forgoes colorful camouflage models. Instead, the new One Touch SSD is available in black, silver or blue. Seagate talks about an aluminum housing with textile elements on the sides, while the first generation has more textiles. If your computer does not support the new USB-C connector, a USB-C to USB-A cable is included.

Thanks to the exFAT format, the external SSD should be directly compatible with Windows or Mac systems. The app can also be used to backup photos and videos from an Android smartphone, for example. Seagate also offers Sync Plus as an automatic backup or folder mirroring extension. With a time limit, buyers can also access the Mylio Create Calendar app (1 year) and Adobe Creative Cloud (4 months). Rescue data recovery services for emergency data recovery are also offered for this product. Provide more information Product pages.

Pricing and availability

The Seagate One Touch SSD should be available from the end of May at recommended retail prices of around € 95 (500 GB), € 160 (1 TB) and € 290 (2 TB).