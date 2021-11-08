Script problem: A bitter setback for Netflix! Dee Dee’s girlfriend quits ‘The Crown’

Things are not going well for Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ on Netflix. While the series’ makers are still searching for a suitable actor for Prince William, a friend of Princess Diana has quit her job on the set of “The Crown.”

The NetflixHeat seriesthe crownStill making headlines Italian Serie A Especially in Great Britain, but also outside the borders of the United Kingdom. The “crown” is likely a thorn in the side of the royal family themselves, as the private lives of the royal family are examined down to the smallest detail. Of course, the mixing of reality and fantasy cannot be avoided inevitably. After all, the scriptwriters have no way of knowing what actually happened behind the palace wall.

Big setback for Netflix! Dee Dee’s girlfriend quits ‘The Crown’

Fact Netflix and The Crown are criticized over and over again. This split between fact and fiction even led to the resignation of a friend of the late Lady Di from her job on the group The Crown. Jemima Khan was hired to advise series creator Peter Morgan. After much deliberation, she took the job because she wanted her friend Lady Di’s story to be told as honestly as possible.

Problem with “The Crown” script – Diana’s friend finds the series disrespectful

“It was really important to me that the last years of my girlfriend’s life be portrayed with precision and empathy, as it has not always been done in the past,” Khan told the Sunday Times. But her plan did not work. The 47-year-old found that the script for Season 5 of “The Crown” wasn’t as affectionate as hoped, and thus ended the collaboration. She asked to “remove posts from the series” and she refused to be named as an author in the credits.

Desperate search for Prince William! The Duchess Kate’s husband is missing

For Netflix, Jemima Khan’s exit means a huge amount of stress. Because filming has been going on for months and the fifth season of the streaming service is scheduled to begin in November 2022. In addition, it was recently read in the British media that the makers of “The Crown” are still frantically looking for suitable actors. who embodies young Prince William. It seems that the new season is not under a lucky star.

