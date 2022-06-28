Scots decide to gain independence from Britain – Politics

As Boris Johnson recently described the process, the decision was made “once a generation”. The British Prime Minister has stated that in the last independence vote in Scotland in 2014, 55% of Scots voted against secession from the United Kingdom. For Johnson and the British government, the issue is closed and has been around for a long time. It is paradoxical that Johnson is the main reason why so many Scots see things differently.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to find out exactly how many Scots. The Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Tuesday asked, “Should Scotland be an independent country?” He suggested October 19, 2023. In the afternoon, his government filed a related petition in the British Supreme Court.

Sturgeon’s statement following his announcement a few weeks ago that he would like to fulfill his election promise made last year: Sturgeons won the 2021 Scottish election SNP With 47 percent of the vote, it has formed a regional government, along with the Green Party. Both parties promised to take Scotland to another referendum.

62% of Scots vote against Brexit

“Now the time has come,” Sturgeon said in a speech, which was repeatedly interrupted by heckling and applause. Scottish democracy will not allow Boris Johnson to be “never, ever” held captive. That’s what Sturgeon is doing now: “The Tories kicked us out of the EU,” Sturgeon said. In the 2016 Brexit referendum, 62 percent of Scots voted against leaving the EU, and the effects of Brexit, such as the badly affected British economy, are seen as key drivers in the background of many Scotland’s desire for independence.

Open the detailed view As long as he sits on Downing Street, there will be a chance for a referendum with Scotland: who the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, does not like most. (Photo: Tayfun Salci / IMAGO / ZUMA Wire)

But, so far a clear majority is not available. Scottish voting agency Scotch Several studies have taken into account Scots’ desire for independence since 2016. Accordingly, there was a majority for independence in the fall of 2020, but overall values ​​are volatile. Currently, 45 per cent of Scots vote in favor of independence and 46 per cent against. But as long as Boris Johnson, who is not very popular in Scotland, lives and works in Downing Street, Sturgeon knows his government has a chance. He said on Tuesday that Labor and the Liberal Democrats would do nothing to help the issue of independence if the Tories lost “competently” in the next parliamentary election – but would only work with the Tories, led by Westminster’s rival Johnson.

Johnson wants to rule out a restrictive vote. This is a referendum

From a legal standpoint, the government in London must agree to a referendum, and Johnson has repeatedly made it clear that he will not. Sturgeon insisted that there would be no illegal referendum with him now. Therefore, a request has been made to the Supreme Court to hold a referendum, which will not be automatically bound. In other words, if the majority votes for independence, it will not result in immediate independence, but rather the value of a referendum. After all, it is still unclear whether an independent Scotland will actually rejoin the EU.

If the Supreme Court rejects the request, Sturgeon says his party will only run in the next election on the issue of independence – thus turning the election into a referendum. However, Sturgeon seems to know that it will not come. Scottish Announcer On Tuesday a group of 20 officers had already gathered in Edinburgh to work on the referendum campaign. Cost point: about 1.4 million euros.