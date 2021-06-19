Scotland’s national anthem at EM 2021: It’s actually just an unofficial song

The Scottish team in their “national anthem”. © Focus Images / imago-images

It’s part of the sport: the national anthem. However, in the case of Scotland, the official song will not be used in the European Championship 2021.

Glasgow – National Anthem: It’s a welcome guest, especially at sporting events. Before football matches, you often get goosebumps – both for the players, and for the fans in the stadium, and for spectators on TV sets. Especially in EM 2021, for the following reasons: For the first time in a long time, the arenas are at least partially filled again.

Some countries feel that the national anthem has more meaning than anywhere else in the world. It is certainly the same on the island. The British and Irish are known as music lovers anyway. They especially love to sing in the stadium, and this is where I wrote my first cheers from the fans. In the case of Scotland, the national anthem has a completely different scope. Because the song sung in EM, for example, isn’t actually the country’s official anthem at all.

Scotland’s official national anthem is actually “God Save the Queen”

How is that? The explanation is relatively simple: Scotland is part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. An anthem for all citizens is ‘God Save the Queen’ – the song that the England national football team sings before matches.

But it is now common for other British countries such as Scotland to sing their own song on festive occasions. This is why the Scottish “Hymn” is more modern and melodic. Because the song comes from the Scottish folk band “The Corries” from the 1960s.

The song was then discovered by rugby fans and repeatedly used as an “alternative anthem” to give their team more independence. After all, this was the express wish of the players. Footballers have been singing their own anthem since 1997. Anyone who knows proud Scots knows: they love their country – and they’ve always fought for it. This is what the text of “Flower of Scotland”, the unofficial Scottish national anthem, is all about:

EM 2021: Scotland’s National Anthem – ‘Scotland Flower’ text

oh flower of scotland

when will we see

Like it again

who fought and died for,

crying little Hill and Glenn,

and stood against him,

proud army edward,

and sent him home,

Tae think again.

Those days are now gone,

and in the past

they should stay,

But we can still get up now,

To be a nation again,

who stood against him,

proud army edward,

and sent him home,

Tae think again.

In Germany:

O blossom of Scotland,

When will we come back

look at your type

You are the one who fought and died

for a little hill and valley;

challenge him

For Edward’s proud army

And they sent him home

So think about it.

Those days are over now

and the past

Do you have to stay

Yet we can rise up

To become that nation again

This is a challenge

For Edward’s proud army

And they sent him home

So think about it.

Scotland’s national anthem: ‘Scotland’s Flower’ is often interpreted by famous artists.

At first only the first clip of the song was played, now it’s the first and third clip. The song is about young Scots, “the peak of the country,” who once set out to defend their country against the English King Edward. The song is often performed by famous national artists at football matches, which are usually held in the football stronghold of Scotland, Glasgow. One of the most popular releases is that of singer Amy MacDonald, which has now been viewed millions of times on Youtube.

In addition to the song “Flower of Scotland”, which is sung in the vast majority of cases – such as the European Championship – there are also two unofficial national anthems: “Scotland the Brave” and “Scots Wha Hae”. (akl)