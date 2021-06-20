Scotland’s long road back to the European Union

Scottish politicians like to include the question of their country’s independence since Brexit in a larger environment: after a possible exit from the UK, they are striving to rejoin the EU. But the road back to Brussels may be long.

“The question of Scottish membership in the European Union is not currently on the table,” the Foreign Affairs Committee Chair and Chair of the UK’s Coordination Group in the European Parliament (CDU), David McAllister (CDU), told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND). Regardless of this question, the following applies in principle: “A country geographically located in Europe and respecting our common values ​​can apply for membership in the European Union in accordance with Article 49 of the Treaty on European Union.”

“The road to a second independence referendum is long”

In the orderly accession process, this state must meet all required political, economic and legal criteria. In addition, it will eventually require the approval of all member states and a majority of the European Parliament. McAllister stressed that “the road to a second independence referendum is long and it is an internal matter in the UK.”

McAllister, who holds German and British citizenship, says whether the government in Westminster will consider holding a referendum for a second time within a short time is questionable. The referendum that began in 2014 has been described as a “once in a generation vote”, a vote that will take place only once in each generation. Ultimately, the UK Supreme Court may have to answer that question. “So the institutional power struggle between Edinburgh and London continues,” McAllister says. “It remains exciting.”