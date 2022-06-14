Scotland wants an independence referendum | Abroad

Great Britain – Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants a new referendum on the independence of the British part of the country, if necessary without the approval of the central government in London. Sturgeon said at a news conference in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

A SNP politician said the referendum should be legal, but that you are facing a British government that “does not respect neither democracy nor the rule of law”.

Sturgeon announced that she would soon present plans on how to circumvent the virtually necessary approval of another independence referendum by London. Sturgeon said the Scottish parliament had an “undeniable democratic mandate”.

The headwinds immediately came from London: a spokesman for the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said he believed “now is not the time for talks about a second independence referendum”.

The regional government on Tuesday published the first of several documents in which it intends to promote Scottish independence. According to the argument, the part of the country with a population of about 5.5 million could be more economically successful outside the UK. Other documents on currency, taxation, spending, defence, social affairs, EU membership and trade are expected to be issued soon.

According to Sturgeon’s current plans, a second independence referendum is scheduled for the end of 2023 at the latest. In the first referendum in 2014, a majority of 55% of voters opposed secession from the United Kingdom. However, the Scottish National Party and its partner in the Scottish Green Alliance argue that leaving the EU has fundamentally changed the situation.

A majority of Scots (62 per cent) voted against Brexit. The Scottish Government is therefore committed to bringing Scotland back into the European Union.