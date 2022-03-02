Scoreboard update has been delayed again

The next update for the multiplayer shooter Battlefield 2042 should appear this week. Now DICE has made another small shift.

The past few months haven’t been easy for Battlefield 2042 players. Initially the game suffered from technical issues, lost functionality, and a rapid depletion of players, then DICE postponed the first season until the summer. The developers said that more time will be needed to respond to player feedback and submit any features.

DICE wants to be prepared

Among other things, players asked for a classic scoreboard, which, surprisingly, is not found in the game to this day. With the upcoming update 3.3 slated for release this week, the scoreboard’s aversion should finally come to an end. But DICE announced that players will need to be patient as this update has been delayed again.







in charge forum The developers announced. That the new update should be delayed until next week so that the team is in a good position to provide support should other issues arise. On the other hand, it was not possible to move quickly over the weekend.

Along with the new scoreboard, players will also get a Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle as a free reward if they purchase any of the Deluxe Editions. This makes up for the delay in Season 1, which in turn should bring new maps, modes, and more. Furthermore, you can expect some bug fixes, which should also be included in the full patch notes next week.

Battlefield 2042 was released last November for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC in retail stores worldwide. After mixed reviews and disappointed player votes, DICE went to work on implementing community feedback and putting the game in a positive light for the future.

