science

Scientists think these silly bones may belong to the largest new dinosaur ever

by
Scientists think these silly bones may belong to the largest new dinosaur ever

Scientists have discovered massive 98 million-year-old fossils in southwestern Argentina that they say may belong to the largest dinosaur ever discovered.

The human-sized fossilized bone pieces belonging to the giant serpentine appear to be 10-20 percent larger than those attributed to Patagotitan swimsuitThe largest dinosaur ever identified, According to Wednesday’s statement From the CTYS Scientific Agency of the National University of Latanza.

Sauropods were enormous, long-necked, and plant-eating Dinosaurs – the largest terrestrial creature that ever lived.

between them, Patagotitan swimsuit, Also from Argentina, it weighed about 70 tons and was 40 meters (131 ft) long, or about the length of four school buses.

(Jose Luis Carblido / CTyS-UNLaM / AFP)

Alejandro Otero of the Argentine Museo de La Plata is working on assembling a new dinosaur resemblance from twenty vertebrae and pieces of pelvic bones that have been discovered so far.

He has Published a paper On The Anonymous Dinosaur For The Scientific Journal Cretaceous search, according to University statement.

The search continues for more body parts buried deep in the rocks. For scientists, the holy grail will be the femur or humerus bone, which helps estimate the body mass of a long-extinct creature.

The massive fossils were discovered in 2012 in the Neuquen River Valley, but excavations only began in 2015, according to paleontologist Jose Luis Carbalido of the Egidio Feroglio Museum.

000 8ZA2RB(Jose Luis Carblido / CTyS-UNLaM / AFP)

“We have more than half of the tail, and a lot of thigh bones,” said Carbalido, who also worked on the classification. Patagotitan Several years ago.

READ  An unheard of song leads to the discovery of the ocean

“It’s clearly still in the rock, so we have some more years to dig.”

Geologist Alberto Garrido, director of the Museum of Natural Sciences in Zabala, added that the huge skeleton was found in a layer of rocks dating back about 98 million years during the High Cretaceous period.

“We suspect that the sample may be complete or nearly complete,” he said.

“Everything depends on what happens with the fossils. But regardless of whether they are larger (than Patagotitan) Or not, the discovery of a healthy dinosaur in these dimensions is new.

© Agence France-Presse

0
Faye Stephens
Written By
More from Faye Stephens

A Chinese vaccine for Covid-19 has proven effective, says its maker

A Chinese pharmaceutical company said on Wednesday that an early analysis of...
Read More

You may also like

Pluto's atmosphere is as foggy as Titan, but for a different reason

Pluto’s atmosphere is as foggy as Titan, but for a different reason

All the space exploration missions we look forward to in 2021

All the space exploration missions we look forward to in 2021

NASA announces the death of the Mars driller two years later

NASA announces the death of the Mars driller two years later

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *