Scientific archive (temporary) | Max Planck Society

Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science h. V. (MPG) is a self-governing scientific organization funded by the federal and state governments. It conducts basic research in the natural sciences and humanities at more than 86 institutes and research centers in Germany and abroad.

The General Administration of the Max Planck Association for the Advancement of Science is looking for her Archive in Berlin As soon as possible

Scientific archive (temporary)

(Code 113/21)

Archive of the Max Planck Society in Berlin Dahlem Responsible for transporting the Kaiser Wilhelm / Max Planck Society. To date, the backup and preservation of administrative documents of the Society, its institutes and research facilities as well as the legacies of its scientific members have focused primarily on analog formats.

Your duties will be

Your activity as a representative of the position of representative and continuing

Mostly well-rehearsed work processes. In particular, it includes inventory responsibility for the pre-existing area’s significant legacy and inheritance, including all essential archiving tasks from acquisition (including contract organization), evaluation and cataloging to inventory maintenance and user guidance.

You will also be involved in internal archiving processes such as accompanying digitization (internal) and clarifying matters relating to archive management law (in consultation with the contacts in the legal department of the Max Planck Society). In addition, you will support the Archives Department in preparing archive-related decisions.

We wish you

Successfully completed certificate in an information science subject, or a similar qualification or corresponding experience in archiving

Senior archiving service job qualification or related experience in archival field

You are interested in the history and traditions of the research organization

In addition, you have a very good knowledge of spoken and written English

Moreover, it is characterized by the ability to work independently and in a purposeful manner

A sense of responsibility with a high degree of social competence and strong communication skills complements your profile

What can you expect from us

To gain professional experience, one year defined working relationship and, depending on qualifications and professional experience, pay up to salary group 14 TVöD (Federal Government) or, in the case of direct transfer from a civil servant relationship, up to salary group A 14 BbesG plus various social benefits

A diverse and demanding job with a lot of personal responsibility and creative freedom in a scientific environment

Working in a committed team is characterized by a friendly working atmosphere with a flat communication hierarchy

Numerous job-related training opportunities

Good conditions to reconcile private life and work life

A workplace in Berlin-Dahlem well connected to the public transport network

The Max Planck Society has set itself a goal of hiring more people with severe disabilities. Applications from persons with severe disabilities are expressly encouraged.

Did it spark your interest? We then look forward to your complete online application (reference number 113/21).

Application deadline: January 16, 2022

