Science: The “Doomsday Hour” remains very close to midnight – note

Washington (AFP) – Leading scholars left the hands of the so-called Doomsday Clock symbolically at 100 seconds before midnight this year.

“The epidemic has demonstrated how unprepared and unprepared the nations of the world and the international system are when it comes to properly handling global emergencies,” said Rachel Bronson, chair of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, on Wednesday at an online press conference.

In 2018 and 2019, the watch showed 2 minutes to 12 noon. In 2020, scientists symbolically set the clock to 100 seconds before midnight for the first time. According to logic, the risk of humanity itself becoming extinct through nuclear war or climate change is greater than it has been since the invention of the clock in 1947. That is why it must now be displayed in seconds, not hours or minutes, how close is the world to a disaster. In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, scientists are seeing the potential for nuclear war, climate change and digital misinformation as particularly dangerous factors.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210127-99-194847 / 4