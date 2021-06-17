Science – the best place for air – EU Environment Agency rating – Wikipedia

Live from dpa news channel قناة

COPENHAGEN (dpa) – The Swedish regions of Umeå and Tampere in Finland have the cleanest air in Europe, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA).

In Funchal on the Portuguese island of Madeira, in Tallinn, Estonia, and Bergen, Norway, particle pollution has been particularly low in the past two years. This comes from a new air quality rating with data from more than 320 European cities, published by the Copenhagen-based European Union body on Thursday. On the other hand, the bottom of the list can be found mostly in Poland and northern Italy.

For an overview, the European Economic Agency assessed fine dust (PM2.5) pollution in 323 cities in 26 EU countries plus Iceland, Norway and Switzerland. 127 cities are certified as having good air quality. In 123, the pregnancy is considered moderate, in the remaining 73 it is considered bad or very bad. As the best German city, Göttingen comes in at number 29, and Freiburg, Darmstadt and Lübeck are in the top 50.

