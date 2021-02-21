Science: Stonehenge is more and more bewildering – new discoveries

Most Germans associate something mystical with Stonehenge. to me Science The place is something special.





The Science: New Findings about Stonehenge. (Archive image) Photo: Charlotte Zink / Dr.

We will own Scientist I gained new knowledge about Stonehenge’s supernatural structure.

Science: Building wonders is getting more and more confusing

There are many myths surrounding the Stonehenge structure. The Science He tries to clarify this. It looks like they still have a lot to do there. Because you have it now Scientist I gained knowledge that makes Stonehenge even more puzzling.

About Stonehenge:

Stonehenge It is a building that was built more than 4000 years ago

Located near Amesbury

The structure consists of a circular floor wall, inside which there are various formations of occupied stones gathered around the center

Stones are called megaliths

So the Stone Age monument likely remained elsewhere for several centuries before it was erected near Amsbury, England.

Science: Did Stonhenge use a different site?

It is indisputable that the massive boulders known as Stonehenge’s megaliths come from a quarry in southwest Wales. In any case, the so-called blue stones were transported about 225 kilometers while the crow flies.

According to the scientists, traces have now been discovered in the vicinity of the quarry indicating a facility similar to that found in the English county of Wiltshire about 5,000 years ago. However, the stones were removed here.

The trench that once surrounded the stone circle of Waun Mawn is 110 meters and exactly corresponds to the radius of the trench at Stonehenge. Both circles align with the sunrise at the summer solstice.

Science: Researchers are making new discoveries

Archaeologists have now discovered a number of pre-holes in the facility in Wales that perfectly fit Stonehenge megaliths – in one case even “like a key in a keyhole,” according to one scientist.

Dates from the quarry also show that the Stonehenge was shattered centuries before the world-famous monument was constructed – around the same time that the Waon Maun Stone Circle was built.





Geologist Herbert Thomas had suspected about 100 years ago that megaliths at Stonehenge were part of a former sanctuary in Wales. Now this theory appears to have been confirmed. “I’ve been searching Stonehenge for 20 years, and that’s really the most exciting thing we’ve ever found,” said Mike Parker Pearson – the lead archaeologist on the investigation – of University College London. But one thing remains for sure: The mysteries surrounding Stonehenge have not diminished – and work for science has not been said. (GB with dpa)