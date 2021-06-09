Science – Solar Eclipse: Planetariums invite you to watch – Wikipedia

Live from dpa news channel قناة

HANNOVER (dpa/Lenny) – A partial solar eclipse can also be observed in the sky over Lower Saxony and Bremen at noon Thursday. The Wolfsburg Planetarium invites you to “Eclipse Watching” for free and is open between 11am and 1pm. She added that the scene can be seen through several telescopes with special solar filters. It is cautioned not to look at the sun with the naked eye or without a special solar filter using a telescope.

“In Lower Saxony we have partial sun coverage,” said Thorsten Ratzka, director of the planetarium at Osnabrück. The further north you are from the north, the more the moon covers the sun. In Osnabrück, the percentage covered by the sun is 16%.

The Osnabrück and Göttingen Planetariums present live telescopic images of the sun from 11:30 am to 1.30 pm with interviews and short lectures. The German-speaking Planetarium Society will broadcast the event live from 11.15 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. on the Planetarium Berlin Foundation’s YouTube channel.

It is the first partial solar eclipse in Germany in six years. In the sky phenomenon, which lasts about two hours, the new moon will move about 20 percent in the north and about 6 percent in the south, the Friends of the Stars Association announced on its website.

After eight months of the coronavirus-related lockdown, the Wolfsburg Planetarium will open again to star-studded fans on Saturday.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210609-99-923217 / 2