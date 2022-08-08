Science – RKI chief: We must prepare for strange diseases – Wikipedia

BERLIN (dpa) – In light of global warming, RKI President Lothar Wheeler has called for consideration of exotic diseases in this country. “Climate change is leading to the expansion of mosquito and tick habitats in Germany,” the head of the Robert Koch Institute told Funk Media Group newspapers.

“Many species of mosquitoes and ticks can transmit viral, bacterial, and parasitic pathogens,” Wheeler says. It could be Zika viruses or dengue fever, for example. “Return of malaria caused by Plasmodium is also possible.” Therefore, it is important to educate the medical profession in this country about these diseases. “This is also an important concern for RKI.”

“More research and innovation initiatives are urgently needed to better understand the effects of climate change on the spread of pathogens and take effective measures,” FDP Parliamentary Group Health Policy Spokesman Andrew Ullman told Funke media group. The greatest danger in this matter is “hostility to science and research”.

