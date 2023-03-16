Science – Researchers have found dinosaurs with the longest necks ever – Wikiwand

LONDON/NEW YORK (AP) — Dinosaurs likely have a new record holder for neck length — at least for now. This is the conclusion reached by researchers led by Andrew Moore of Stony Brook University in New York, as reported by the British news agency PA. “At 15 meters long, Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum appears to be the record holder – at least until something longer is discovered,” the paleontologist was quoted as saying. This corresponds to the length of the giraffes’ six necks.

Dinosaur species lived in what is now East Asia and other parts of the world more than 160 million years ago. Fossil remains of the animals were discovered in China in 1987. Although only a small number of bones were found, researchers have now been able to reconstruct the size and appearance of Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum using complete skeletons of closely related dinosaurs. The extremely long neck made up about half of the animals’ total length. Their skull was very small in relation to their bodies.

Using tomography, scientists have discovered that giants, like many birds, have hollow vertebrae. The animals also had neck ribs about four meters long, which provided stability – but also made the neck somewhat immobile. According to assumptions, dinosaurs could not breed them like giraffes.

The new findings about the dinosaur have been published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 230316-99-973277/3