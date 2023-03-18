Science Provides Proof: Money Makes You Happier!

are you unhappy Then maybe more money will help.

For the new study, published in early March in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers tracked data from more than 33,000 American adults who earn at least $10,000 annually.

According to “Mirror,” the participants had to use a smartphone app to indicate their mood at random times each day.

Through the study, researchers found that increasing income by $100,000 to $500,000 increases happiness for most people.

As always, there were exceptions in this study. “The exception is people who are financially well off but unhappy,” Killingsworth said. According to the researchers, about 20 percent of people belong to this “unfortunate minority.”

For this group, the extra $100,000 per year of income didn’t seem to have much of an effect on their mood. It may be hard to imagine, but it is true.

The researchers believe that funds above this threshold are unable to relieve pain associated with certain life circumstances. Just think of “heartbreak, bereavement and clinical depression”.

So if you are rich and still unhappy, no more money will help you.