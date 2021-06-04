Science – perhaps the most severe Covid cycles in a delta variant – Wikipedia

LONDON / NEW DELHI (DPA) – The delta type of coronavirus, which was initially detected in India, according to preliminary results from the English Health Authority, could lead to more serious Covid 19 diseases.

“Preliminary results from England and Scotland suggest that there may be a greater risk of hospitalization from the alpha variant,” according to a recent risk assessment by Public Health England. The B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in Great Britain, is referred to as the alpha variant. Some regions showed an increase in hospitalizations, but the national trend cannot yet be estimated, according to the authority.

However, there is already clearer evidence that the delta variant is probably more contagious than the alpha variant. On the basis of various analyses, Public Health England assumes a “significant increase in the rate of growth” with a high degree of probability. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach spoke of “bad news” about the delta variable with the aim of the report.

A prepress study from India also deals with the delta variable. Researchers from the National Center for Disease Control in New Delhi, among others, assume that transmissibility is 50 percent higher than the alpha variant. So the delta variant can cause outbreaks very quickly, which also affects vaccinated people. The study indicates that previous infections and incomplete vaccinations were not sufficient to prevent the spread of the delta variant, as seen in Delhi.

Vaccinations against delta mutants are more likely to work, but may be less effective than other vaccinations. According to Public Health England, protection against vaccination should be significantly better after the second dose of Delta than after just one dose – although it may still be slightly lower than the Alpha variant. With the Astrazeneca vaccine, doubts remain, according to the authority.

“Vaccinations, especially the second vaccination, are necessary to protect against virus mutations,” tweeted the Secretary-General of the German Society of Immunology, Karsten Watzel. “Only then are beta and delta neutralized, otherwise both can escape the immune response.”

According to the Indian study, it is still not clear whether the delta variant leads to higher mortality. In India, the temporary collapse of the health system could have led to more deaths.

According to data from the Robert Koch Institute, the delta variable continues to play a minor role in Germany. Their share of samples examined from the week of May 17 to 23 was 2.1 percent. This comes from an RKI report from Wednesday evening. The alpha variant predominates at 93 percent.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210604-99-863493 / 3