Science – Nuremberg – Other key positions have been filled at TU Nuremberg – Bavaria

Nuremberg (dpa/lby) – The New Technical University of Nuremberg has held other key positions in research and teaching. The Bavarian Ministry of Science announced on Wednesday that Issa Janke has won the position of founding vice president, and Wolfgang Burgaard is supposed to take a chair in artificial intelligence and robotics and serve as the founding head of the engineering department.

“With Professor Janke, we have been able to gain absolute fame in the field of digital learning, which will also be very important for the future,” said Science Minister Bernd Sibler (CSU). As a Professor and Director of Research in the USA, she has also gained valuable experience which qualifies her excellently for the position of Vice President in Studies, Teaching and International Affairs. Your business experience.

In March of last year, mathematician Hans-Jürgen Brümmel was elected founding president. The founding advisor is Marcus Zahner. The Technical University is an ambitious, indisputable elite project. With the Technical University of Nuremberg, there is already an educational institution with a similar focus. Opposition politicians accuse Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) of wanting to achieve a prestige project in his hometown of Nuremberg.

Construction costs are estimated to be around 1.2 billion euros. The purchase of a plot of land alone cost the Free State nearly 100 million euros – which once again drew criticism. Nuremberg is the first public university established in Bavaria since 1978 and the tenth university in the Free State.

