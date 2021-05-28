Science – Mainz – € 13 million for tumor immunotherapy research – knowledge

Directly from the dpa news channel

Mainz (dpa / lrs) – Mainz researchers will receive € 13 million from the German Research Foundation to continue their search for the smallest active ingredients in oncology. The goal of the Collaborative Research Center is to be able to permanently eliminate even the minimum remaining diseases, such as undetected and undiagnosed metastases, the University of Mainz announced Friday. It participates in the Center for Collaborative Research with other departments at the University of Johannes Gutenberg and the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz.

The renewed funding underscores the importance of Mainz as a science site in the fields of biotechnology, immunology, and polymer research, as explained by University Medicine.

The research was funded for eight years; The revolving funding covers a period of four years. The pioneering work of founders Biontech Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci shows that the clinical application of these small nanoparticle size carriers can have “excellent results” and that immunotherapy treatments based on nucleic acids can be developed. Both worked as scientists at the University of Mainz Medical Center for many years.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210528-99-778864 / 3