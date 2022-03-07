Science: Lausitz Science Park has opened in Cottbus

In the coming years, Lusatia should develop into a science and technology area with an international reputation. To this end, the Lausitz Science Park in Cottbus will open on Monday. The Technical Brandenburg University of Cottbus-Senftenberg (BTU) is responsible for the science park.

In the coming years, Lusatia should develop into a science and technology area with an international reputation. To this end, the Lausitz Science Park in Cottbus will open on Monday. The Technical Brandenburg University of Cottbus-Senftenberg (BTU) is responsible for the science park.

An association of the two cities, scientific institutions such as the Fraunhofer Association, the German Aerospace Center and the Leibniz Association as well as companies want to sign a declaration of intent at a ceremony at the BTU. The creation and support of the new technology park should be sealed. The declaration was submitted to Prime Minister Dietmar Wadecke (Social Democratic Party). Among the signatories are Deutsche Bahn, chemicals group BASF at the Schwarzysdy site and energy company Leag.

Key topics at Lausitz Science Park include energy transition and decarbonization, conversion processes, and artificial intelligence and sensor technology. The science park of the future aims to be the link and reference point for research, development, foundation and innovation in Lusatia. The latest research, applied research and ancillary benefits unite under one roof. According to the university, the Lausitz Science Park is located in the Adlershof Science Park in Berlin.

dpa