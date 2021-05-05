Science – Jeff Bezos announces its first comprehensive knowledge of flights

Directly from the dpa news channel

Van Horn (dpa) – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space company wants to bring people into space for the first time on July 20 – and a seat in the astronaut capsule is auctioned.

Blue Origin has announced it is possible to bid online since Wednesday, and the winner will be decided on June 12th. “This seat will change the way you see the world,” a company statement said.

The approximately ten-minute flight should take the crew to an altitude of just over 100 kilometers and then return to Earth. No further details were provided at the outset. Several other companies and space agencies have already launched tourists into space.

Bezos founded Blue Origin nearly 20 years ago. In mid-April, the company tested its “New Shepherd” astronaut capsule. It reached an altitude of about 105 kilometers before returning to Earth. For the first time, company employees also trained for some astronaut missions before takeoff and after landing, but the actual test flight remained unmanned.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210505-99-482302 / 3