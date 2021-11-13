Science is cautiously optimistic

The World Climate Conference will continue in Glasgow for the time being.

In fact, it should end in the evening. The result of the deliberations will be available this afternoon at the earliest. Given the previously negotiated appointments, scientists were cautiously optimistic. Climate researcher Schellnhuber told the German Liberation Network that while in Paris a decision on global decarbonization by 2050 was unthinkable. The German Climate Consortium is made up of 26 research institutions and spoke about the clear political will of almost all member states at the conference The United Nations could become climate-neutral within a few decades.

The group’s president, Kindler Sharr, said that if promises and declarations to reduce methane or halt deforestation were carried out, warming would likely be stable at around 2 degrees Celsius. If one really wants to achieve the stated goals, all countries will need to start acting immediately and make decisive progress in implementation over the next ten years.

This message was broadcast on November 13, 2021 on Deutschlandfunk.