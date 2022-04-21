Science – Heidelberg – Cancer researchers consider animal experiments indispensable – Wikipedia

Heidelberg (dpa/lsw) – According to the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), animal experiments are still necessary to develop effective anti-tumors. The new vaccines can only be tested on whole organisms with immune systems similar to humans, chief of the Department of Immunotherapy and Prevention, Angelica Rimmer, who is looking for a curative vaccine to treat HPV-related cancers, said Thursday. The tests were carried out on special mice.

The DKFZ in Heidelberg has been researching this topic for years. According to Rimmer, infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV) can cause not only cervical cancer, but also oral, throat, or anal cancer. In Germany, about 7,700 cases of cancer can be attributed to HPV each year. There has been a vaccination against it in Germany since 2007. “Unfortunately, the currently available vaccines against HPV do not have a curative effect.” So it doesn’t work if you already have an HPV infection, precancerous lesions, or cancer.

Next Sunday is World Laboratory Animal Day. At the DKFZ, seven veterinarians and about 60 rangers care for mice, rats, clawed frogs and guinea pigs. In 2021, 55,514 animals were used for scientific purposes.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220421-99-989379 / 2