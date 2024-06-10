Science: Focus on plant diversity: new institute in Jena

Jenna – A new institute in Jena deals with plant biodiversity development. The Joint Institute of the Senckenberg Society for Natural Research and Friedrich Schiller University Jena, which opened on Monday, aims to analyze the loss of biodiversity in the plant world, the Thuringian Ministry of Science announced. According to the company, it is particularly about the impact of humans on plant diversity.

The Institute can count on one of the most important collections of European plants. The collection, the Hausknecht Herbarium, founded by Karl Hausknecht in 1896, is said to contain some 3.5 million exhibits. Using his example, changes in biodiversity over the past century can be studied. The researchers also want to present prospects and action options for preserving plant diversity.

At the opening, Thuringia’s Minister of Science Wolfgang Tiefensee (SPD) emphasized the importance of Jena for biodiversity research at sites such as the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research in Jena-Leipzig-Halle and the Max Planck Institute for Geogeology.

According to the ministry, the Free State Foundation will contribute about two million euros annually to the total costs of the new institute, which will initially move to a temporary site. The state and the university also provide approximately 1.3 million euros for its preparation and initial equipment.

The Senckenberg Institute in Jena is the eighth institute in the science community. It has researched the Earth system around the world for more than 200 years. In addition to the institutes, it also runs three nature museums in Frankfurt, Görlitz and Dresden.