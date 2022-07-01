Science – Environment Minister takes positive look at UN Ocean Conference – Wikipedia

Lisbon (dpa) – Federal Environment Minister Stevie Lemke (Green Party) drew a positive balance at the second United Nations Ocean Conference.

It is a “great sign that many heads of state and ministers have committed themselves to protecting the oceans,” Lemke said in an interview with dpa on Friday at the conclusion of the five-day conference in Lisbon.

There was a lot of commitment in Lisbon. For example, the fact that the final declaration previously negotiated in the Portuguese capital was not weakened by lobbying or political pressure, as was the case with other conference formats, was unusual and a “very good sign”.

Among other things, Lemke acknowledged the fact that French President Emmanuel Macron even called for laws against deep-sea mining during his appearance in Lisbon. “This is a very powerful statement.” The Group of Seven “agreed upon significant hurdles to the possibility of deep-sea mining, also on my initiative”.

Meanwhile, the green politician also showed an understanding of the criticisms and concerns of environmentalists, who called the conference a “missed opportunity”. It’s “absolutely true that very little has happened to protect the oceans in the past few decades.” A lot has to happen. That is why it is good that the protests are giving impetus to governments to get more involved. Protecting the environment and nature “will not be a sure success in the next few years either, despite all the commitments to it.” So it needs “constant support and pressure from civil society.”

