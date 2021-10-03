Science claims this is the scariest horror movie · KINO.de.

The Science of Scare Project has once again tried to use scientific means to discover the scariest horror movie ever.

Autumn has begun, and with it, the favorite season for horror movie fans. For many viewers, this is also related to the issue of the next big shock. When choosing particularly scary films, the “Scare Science Project 2021”, which tries to be as objective as possible, can help. The scariest horror movie To determine.

In 2020, “Sinister” was chosen as the scariest movie. You can rent the movie from Amazon.

project from broadband options He tries to find out by measuring his heart rate, which shocked viewers the most. In 2020, “Sinister” was the winner of the project. This year, another film reached the top: “Host” By Rob Savage, who was filmed via video conferencing in a few weeks and has yet to appear in this country.

For the study, 250 people showed off 40 horror movies that were chosen based on different leaderboards. New horror movies from last year were also taken into account. While viewing, the participants’ pulse was measured. With the “host,” the heart rate per minute (SPM) rose to an average of 88 compared to the average resting heart rate of 64. “Sinister” still came in second with 86 SPM. With a few exceptions, the list is virtually identical to last year’s results. You can see which movies made it to the first list in the video:

These are the ten scariest horror movies of 2021

“The Host” (Rob Savage) “Evil” (Scott Derrickson) “Insidious” (James Wan) “Conjuring – Die Heimsuchung” (James Wan) “Hereditary – Legacy” (Ari Aster) “Terrified” (Demian Rogna) “Following” (David Robert Mitchell) “A Quiet Place 2” (John Krasinski) “Paranormal Activity” (Orin Bailey) “Conjuring 2” (James Wan)

Like last year, James Wan once again became the director with the most films in the top ten. It should come as no surprise, after all, his films are well received by the general public and provide many heart-warming moments. Compared to last year, the study became significantly more representative with 250 instead of 50 participants. However, the question arises again about how important the experience is, as horror films with many jumping games are given an advantage over slow-motion films. However, the project may help one viewer or the other in choosing a movie.

