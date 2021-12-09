Science – Bonn – Ten scientists to receive Leibniz Prize 2022 – Wikipedia

Bonn (dpa) – Ten scientists will receive the 2022 Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize, each awarding 2.5 million euros, the German Research Foundation (DFG) announced Thursday in Bonn. The winners were chosen from among 134 proposals. With the award, DFG honors “outstanding work from all areas of science.”

The Leibniz Prize has been awarded annually by the DFG since 1986 and is Germany’s most prestigious research award. This time, four winners came from the humanities and social sciences as well as the natural sciences and two from the life sciences. You are rewarded:

– Almut Arneth, Ecosystem Research, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Karlsruhe;

– Marietta Auer, Low, Max Planck Institute for Legal History and Legal Theory, Frankfurt/Main, and Justus Liebig, University of Giessen;

— Ian Kosin, Animal Behavior, Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior, Konstanz, and University of Konstanz;

– Stephanie Dahnen, Molecular Inorganic Chemistry, Phillips University Marburg;

– Eileen Furlong, Funktionelle Genombiologie, European Laboratory of Molecular Biology (EMBL), Heidelberg;

– Peter Hummelhof, Experimental Physics, Friedrich-Alexander University, Erlangen-Nuremberg;

— Gabriel Martínez-Pinedo, Theoretical Physics, T.U. Darmstadt;

– Mischa Meyer, Ancient History, Eberhard Karls University, Tübingen;

– Karin Radner, Ancient Near Eastern Studies, Ludwig Maximilian University, Munich;

– Moritz Schularek, Economics, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn.

