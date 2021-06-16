Science – Berlin – “Knowledge City Berlin 2021” begins with an open-air exhibition – Wikipedia

Live from dpa news channel قناة

Berlin (dpa/bb) – From Charity Children’s University to Fake News Presentation: Several Berlin institutions plan to submit bids for the joint project “Knowledge City Berlin 2021” by the end of the year. Initiated by Governor Michael Mueller (SPD), the project began with an outdoor exhibit in front of Red City Hall, the Senate Chancellery announced Wednesday. From June 26, visitors can learn about current research in three “city neighbourhoods” – Climate, Health and Coexistence. A program with film evenings, scientific tournaments and workshops is also planned there.

“Science and research drive social progress,” said Muller, who is also the senator for science in Berlin. They made it possible to overcome borders and control challenges. The past few months have shown this in particular. “That’s why we’re making 2021 the year of science.”

In total, there will be more than 100 events digitally and at various locations in the city, as mentioned on the joint venture’s website. The goal is to present Berlin as a scientific location and to create an exchange between science, politics and the public.

