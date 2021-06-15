Science – Berlin – A year in the Arctic: Researchers report preliminary findings – Wikipedia

Live from dpa news channel قناة

BERLIN (dpa) – Eight months after the research vessel Polarstern returned from the year-long Arctic expedition Mosaic, the first scientific results have been presented. Chief Scientist Markus Rex, sea ice physicist Stephanie Arndt of the Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven and Federal Research Minister Anja Karlicic (CDU) will present their first assessments of data on climate change in Berlin on Tuesday (11.30 a.m.).

The Polarstern took off from Bremerhaven toward the North Pole in September 2019, and returned in October 2020. For nearly ten months, the ship has drifted across the Arctic Ocean, anchored on a massive ice floe. Scientists have been able to measure and document the entire ice cycle from freezing to melting. After Polarstern’s return, Karliczek said: “Only if we know how the climate in the Arctic is evolving will we be able to take precautions against climate change in Germany and address it effectively.” The Arctic is the epicenter of climate change.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210614-99-990686 / 3