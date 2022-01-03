Science and Technology: Take screenshots on your computer

How does that work? You always need screenshots on your computer. Fortunately, there are practical shortcuts to that. Photo: Kristen Klose / dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) Snap, Snap: Take screenshots on your PC

In both cases, image files can be inserted into any program using the “Ctrl + V” key combination – for example in a graphics program to save the screenshot in the desired format.

Comfortably cut

In the end, the so-called clipping tool is more convenient and allows you to freely select the screenshot area. In the widget, screenshots can be modified with colors, markers, or brushes before saving them, if you want to highlight or explain things. It can be saved in the desired format – eg JPG, PNG, GIF.

The app has been revised and expanded for Windows 11. In both Windows 10 and Windows 11, the Snipping tool can be quickly summoned by clicking on the magnifying glass below and then typing Snipping in the search field.

Today’s Top Jobs Find the best jobs now and

You are notified by e-mail.

Also possible on Mac

Mac computers also have several options for taking screenshots – including “Command + Shift + 3” for a screenshot of the entire screen and “Command + Shift + 4” for a freely selectable area. The key combination “Command + Shift + 5” in turn leads to the menu of screenshot options.