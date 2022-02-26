Science and Technology: “Science Fiction”: NASA Supports New Technology Ideas

The US rover “Perseverance” (r) next to the small helicopter “Creativity” (M) on the surface of Mars. NASA supports special projects for further space exploration. Photo: – / NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS / dpa (Photo: dpa) Mars rover perseverance

US space agency NASA said Friday that such ideas “are still science fiction at the moment, but could become a reality one day.” US space agency NASA said Friday (local time) that such ideas “are still science fiction, but could become reality one day.” The three proposals belong to a total of 17 selected ideas supported by NASA totaling $5.1 million (about €4.5 million).

“We continue to have challenging goals and explorations with humans and robots, and innovative ideas and forward thinking help us reach new milestones,” said Pam Milroy, NASA Vice President. All projects are still in the very early stages of development and were not initially designated as official NASA missions.