science

Science and Technology: “Science Fiction”: NASA Supports New Technology Ideas

February 26, 2022
Faye Stephens
Mars rover perseverance

The US rover “Perseverance” (r) next to the small helicopter “Creativity” (M) on the surface of Mars. NASA supports special projects for further space exploration. Photo: – / NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS / dpa

(Photo: dpa)

US space agency NASA said Friday that such ideas “are still science fiction at the moment, but could become a reality one day.” US space agency NASA said Friday (local time) that such ideas “are still science fiction, but could become reality one day.” The three proposals belong to a total of 17 selected ideas supported by NASA totaling $5.1 million (about €4.5 million).

“We continue to have challenging goals and explorations with humans and robots, and innovative ideas and forward thinking help us reach new milestones,” said Pam Milroy, NASA Vice President. All projects are still in the very early stages of development and were not initially designated as official NASA missions.

Today’s Top Jobs

Find the best jobs now and
You are notified by e-mail.

See also  "Plant Intelligence" in Frankfurt - Contemporary Art and Science

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *