Science and football? BV Lünen is based on a special training start

PV Lunin footballers were able to watch the effort of the first day of training on Thursday night (July 1). Instead of an extended training game, as is common in the regional league, the Ghosts began preparing them for the new season with a somewhat atypical unit.

New additions convince the coaching team

Under the guidance of Patrick and Marco Fischer, who were supported by Mark Putthoff, the BV05 riders had to undergo extensive performance diagnostics. Several runs were completed, and the players’ weight was measured. “We just wanted to check the current status of the team so we could work in a targeted way in preparation,” said emerging sports scientist Patrick Fisher, commenting on the unusual procedure.

Photo Gallery Start training at BV Lunen

The coach playing his part was particularly impressed with the ghosts’ newcomers. “I came here with an above-average fitness level,” Fisher says.

Finally, his brother Marco got an insight into what BV Lunin plans with its first team in the coming weeks. “In addition to fitness – as we did last year – we will work a lot in the tactical field. When do we press, when should we run to where? And then of course we will do a lot of fun things.”

Additionally, the Fisher brothers say in unison, there are several team building actions to take in the first few weeks. In addition to the team evening, the Ghosts will also go on a surfing trip next weekend. All in all, a setting that should definitely provide a highlight.