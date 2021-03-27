Science: An ancient discovery could “rewrite the history of mankind”

These are the 5 greatest myths in archeology

Excavations have found artifacts in southwestern China that provide evidence of a highly developed civilization Science It was not known before. As reported by The Sun, it can have unforeseen consequences for human history.

Science: More than 500 objects have been found

Excavations have been taking place at the Sanxingdui site in Guangyuan (Sichuan) in southwest China since 2019. Meanwhile, researchers have found more than 500 different objects over 3,000 years old made of gold, bronze, jade and ivory.





During the excavations, artifacts of a previously unknown civilization were found. Foto: picture alliance / dpa / HPIC

One of the central finds is a golden mask that priests may have worn during religious ceremonies.







The artifacts surpass all other pieces of similar ages found so far in China in terms of quality and craftsmanship. Researchers believe that they belong to a highly developed civilization that was not previously known. You can now “rewrite human history”.

Science: Where Did Chinese Civilization Come From?

Until now, Chinese historiography has assumed that their civilization came from the heart of the Shang Dynasty. But the startling discoveries now raise doubts.

Zhong Yuan has always been considered the center of the most advanced world and civilization in China. But new fossils suggest the story may be more complex than previously thought.





Excavations have been underway at the Sanxingdui site in Guangyuan (Sichuan) since 2019. Foto: picture alliance / dpa / HPIC

Shi Jinsong, deputy director of the Institute of Archeology at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said:the sun“We are more integrated” of different ancient cultures or civilizations.

Discoveries previously made elsewhere in China, along with the most recent discoveries, show that the unknown civilization was not isolated, but rather in exchange with other regions.

The “tree of life” raises eyebrows

Some artifacts such as the four-meter-high bronze “Tree of Life” have long surprised science because it cannot be assigned to previously known civilizations. It is now assumed that they also belong to the occult culture.

