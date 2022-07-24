Science: “Ahlen Mammoth” returns to the Geomuseum Münster

With “Ahlen Mammoth”, the Geographical Museum of the University of Münster returns to one of its main attractions. The museum near the cathedral has been restored for years and is due to reopen to the public at the end of the year. An exact date has not yet been set. On Saturday, museum director Harald Strauss and Oliver Koons presented the mammoth skeleton 5.20 meters long and 3.20 meters high to representatives of the press. Kunz is a embalmer and restorer of ancient objects from Stuttgart.