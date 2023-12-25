Science 2023 – Year in Review – SWR Kultur

We look back at the scientific breakthroughs and special research events of the year that has ended: A handful of asteroid dust, gene therapy, the fight against Alzheimer's, the AI ​​revolution, and the long-awaited Einstein court – these were the scientific highlights of 2023 Sonia Striegel in conversation with Uwe Gradühl, Ulrike Thiele, Veronica Simon, David Beck, and Gabor Pal. | You can find more information about the topics discussed here: Asteroid dust: https://www.tagesschau.de/wissen/technologie/bennu-asteroid-nasa-probes-reicher-kohlenstoff-100.html, Alzheimer's disease: https http://www.tagesschau.de/wissen/alzheimer-forschung-101.html, Parkinson's disease: https://www.swr.de/wissen/noch-kein-heilmittel-fuer-parkinson-100.html, Gene therapy : https://www.swr.de/wissen/gentherapie-muskelschwund-less-successful-than-erwartet-100.html, Einstein Tile: https://www.spektrum.de/news/vampir-kachel-loest- den-einstein-ab/2146095 | More about the offer: http://swr.li/forschung-jahrrueckblick2023 | If you have any questions or suggestions, write to us: [email protected] | Follow us on Mastodon: https://ard.social/@SWR2Wissen