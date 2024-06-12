Science – 19 Scholarships for At-Risk Students and Researchers – Knowledge

June 12, 2024

Wiesbaden (dpa/lhe) – The state of Hesse supports 19 students and researchers at risk of persecution in their home countries. Among them are ten students, six scientists and three doctoral students, the Ministry of Science announced on Wednesday in Wiesbaden.

The scholarships are worth €900,000, target highly qualified refugees and typically last for one year. The largest group of scholarship holders comes from Ukraine, other countries of origin include Afghanistan, Iran and Russia. “Through the Hessen Fund, we contribute to the protection of scientists who are persecuted and threatened in their home countries,” Science Minister Timon Grimels (SPD) was quoted as saying in the statement.

The main aim of the scholarships is to support the early stages of your studies. In the field of science and promotion, particularly qualified young researchers are supported as well as well-established scientists in their research field at the beginning of their career at a university in Hessen. A total of 328 people have been supported in 16 rounds of HessenFonds applications since 2016.

