Sci-Fi spectacle on Amazon Prime Video: The first trailer for the video game adaptation “Fallout” is here! – Series news

With “Fallout,” the series based on one of the most popular video games awaits us soon on Amazon Prime Video. “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are responsible for this. The first trailer is here:

We’ll have to wait a little longer for “Fallout” to appear on Amazon Prime Video. The highly anticipated series of the video game of the same name will begin airing on April 12, 2024. But the anticipation is great. Not only because the game is very popular, but also because the names behind the project mean quality. “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are responsible for coordination.

After the release of the first Fallout computer game in 1997, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi adventure quickly developed into a successful video game series. This now includes five main parts and different versions. The scenes are different major cities in the United States, which players can explore in a very detailed way.

The story of “Fallout” itself takes place in the year 2077. Here little Lucy lives in an underground settlement. However, for an extremely dangerous rescue mission, she must go to the surface, where she faces the dangerous effects of the post-apocalypse. Giant insects, other mutant animals, and the moral decay of the survivors are just some of the threats that await the woman.

“Fallout” stars Ella Purnell (“Yellowjackets”), Walton Goggins (“The Hateful 8”), Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks”) and Aaron Moten (“Disjointed”). Geneva Robertson-Dworet (“Tomb Raider”) and Graham Wagner (“The Office”) are co-writing the screenplay. Jonathan Nolan not only serves as director and producer with Lisa Joy, but he also directed three episodes. The first season will consist of eight episodes in total.

You can also watch the trailer in the original English below: