Schwaler and his team represent Switzerland at the World Cup

Switzerland will be represented by Yannick Schwaler, Benoit Schwarz, Sven Michel and Pablo Lachat. Ottawa was originally scheduled to host the 2021 World Cup, but due to the pandemic, the event was moved to Calgary.

Now Canada’s capital is finally playing host to the world’s best men’s teams. 13 countries are fighting for medals.

Additionally, a silver medal at the European Championships and a Swiss Championship title in 2022 brought the team World Cup qualification. Participating countries: Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Scotland, Sweden, Turkey, USA and Switzerland.

At the start of the World Cup, Switzerland will play 12 round robin matches. The six best teams are determined in the ranking list. The first and second place countries go directly to the semi-finals.

Qualifiers (3v6 and 4v5) will be held on Saturday 8 April for the third to sixth placed teams. The semi-finals will be held on Sunday night. The bronze and gold medal finals will be held on Sunday, April 9 at 5pm and 10pm Swiss time.

All Swiss games can be followed on live stream of SRF and RTS. View results and fixtures www.worldcurling.org or in channels Swiss curling.