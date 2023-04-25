Schumacher’s ex-manager shoots sharply against Hamilton

tz sports Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton continues to pursue his expectations in Formula 1. A former official in the racing series has now questioned the mentality of the Briton.

Barcelona – Even at 38 and with seven world titles on his resume, he never had enough Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton. However, the last season was very disappointing for the Briton. And even in a still young 2023, the results aren’t quite right. Joan Villadelpratt, Michael Schumacher’s team manager at Benetton in the 1990s, has clearly been critical of the way Hamilton himself handles it.

Formula 1 driver Hamilton won’t really go

Lewis Hamilton doesn’t really start. Having dominated Formula 1 in previous years and claimed six out of a possible seven world championship titles between 2014 and 2020, after finishing second in the 2021 world championship, last season was particularly disappointing for the Mercedes driver. In the end, there was not a single race win and only sixth place in the classification – the worst result of his career.

He could not win the previous three races of the current series either, finishing fifth in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and second in Australia. However, it is not enough for the record world champion claims of Great Britain. This was also noticed by Joan Villadelbrat, former team boss of the Formula 1 racing teams Benetton, Prost and Tyrrell.

Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton January 7, 1985 (age: 38 years old), Stevenage, UK 2007 Australian Grand Prix 7 times world champion (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017-2020) Most World Championship titles, most winning races and most pole positions (103 each) See also Novak Djokovic: Entry confusion about tennis star at Indian Wells - Athletic Mix

Former Formula 1 officials from Felidelbrat: Hamilton ‘a spoiled brat’

“Hamilton is fed up,” the 67-year-old Felidelbratt told the Spanish portal. Confidential Newspaper newly. He severely criticized the 38-year-old Briton’s appearance, “and if he doesn’t win, he’s like a spoiled little boy: you either win the game or you break it.”

Villadelprat went further in the interview: Hamilton was a “whiner” who turned every stone twice in case of defeats, which have been increasing lately: “The tyres, the strategy, he questions everything.” Instead, Hamilton should be in charge but increasingly looks at himself in his own misery: “He made a mistake. When you have a team-mate faster than you, it’s normal to shut up and put your head under your wing,” referring to Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Joanne Villadelpratt (right) slammed Lewis Hamilton (left). © Imago / Zuma Wire / Zuma Press

Hamilton to former Formula 1 boss Viladelabrat ‘he’s not the same anymore’

Felidelbratt also commented on Hamilton’s chances of winning the world title this junior season: “I don’t think he’s lost until after seven titles… What motivates you? One more to win.” At this point, the 67-year-old acknowledged the lack of quality in Hamilton’s cars. “You wouldn’t risk everything if you didn’t have the car.”

In the end, however, Hamilton lacks the greed of earlier days to be able to seriously threaten Max Verstappen en route to his third consecutive World Cup victory: “Hamilton is clearly not the same as he was in his first or second championships,” he said. philadelprate.

Hamilton’s next chance to attack in the Drivers’ Championship comes next weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Nico Hulkenberg was also ready to race in Baku – In an unusual role as a long-distance runner. (wuc)