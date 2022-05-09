Schulz: The idea of ​​a European political community is ‘very interesting’

Chancellor Olaf Schulz (Social Democratic Party) welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to create a “European Political Community”.

Chancellor Olaf Schulz (Social Democratic Party) welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to create a “European Political Community”. “I want to say frankly that this is a very exciting proposal to deal with the major challenges we face,” the chancellor said at a joint news conference with Macron in Berlin on Monday.

Macron presented the proposal on Monday at the European Parliament in Strasbourg with the aim of involving Ukraine and other countries. This community can “create a new space for political cooperation, security and cooperation,” the head of state said. France is one of the countries that have recently been skeptical about EU enlargement.

“We agree that Ukraine belongs to the European family,” Schultz said. “We are working to continue accompanying them on their way to a common Europe.” Ukraine had applied to join the European Union shortly after the Russian invasion. The European Union Commission intends to issue its official statement on the matter in June.

Macron said Britain could have a place in this new society. This “may also be a way to find stability again and another form of cooperation with countries like the UK,” the president said in Berlin.

However, Schulz emphasized that this should not prevent the EU from moving forward with the admission of Western Balkan countries in particular. “We are committed to our membership promises.” Many countries have already made bold, far-reaching decisions with a view to possible accession to the European Union. “We must find a way in which this courage does not disappoint.”

In Strasbourg, Macron was also open to changing EU treaties, which the European Parliament is also calling for. Scholz was more conservative on this question. “One thing is clear, greater efficiency can be achieved in Europe in many areas, without having to go directly to a treaty change,” he said. For example, majority decisions by states are possible in more political spheres than is the case now.

France Press agency