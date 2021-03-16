science

School grades: minus obesity points – scientific spectrum

March 16, 2021
Faye Stephens

Poorer, lower quality school grades: Children who weigh more than normal values ​​should expect this. This is the result of a study conducted by Mona Dayan of Worms University and Maurice Treventi of the University of Trento in Italy, a former visiting scientist at the Berlin Center for Social Sciences. They also show on the basis of school grades in German and Mathematics, Educators rate overweight children the worst Of children of normal weight or who are underweight.

