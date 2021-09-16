Schleswig-Holstein Prize for Democracy awarded to Great Britain | NDR.de – News

Status: 09.15.2021 6:05 PM Great Britain was awarded the Democracy Prize by the State Parliament of Schleswig-Holstein. British Ambassador Jill Gallard received the award in the afternoon at a ceremony held in the State House Public Hall.

The deputy speaker of the state parliament, Kirsten Eckhoff Weber (Social Democratic Party), said, for the first time, that an entire country would be awarded the Democracy Prize. The award is an expression of deep thanks from the state of Schleswig-Holstein for the fact that people have been able to live in self-determination, democracy and freedom for 75 years — and for the trust that has been bestowed upon them, according to Eckhoff-Weber.

British Ambassador Galllard: ‘Be partners and close friends’

The British military government laid the foundation stone for the founding of Schleswig-Holstein in August 1946. British Ambassador Jill Gallard said: “In the 75 years since its founding, we have become close partners and friends. Today we work more closely together than ever before.” Man is connected to each other through many connections. “Great Britain is proud of its role in founding this country. Schleswig-Holstein has grown into a vibrant democracy.”

Financial Prize for Climate Protection Project

According to the British ambassador, the prize money of 3,000 euros linked to the Democracy Prize will go to a climate protection project by two young men from Schleswig-Holsteiner: Nick Aaron Willem and Asadullah Field want to publish their climate novel “Green Tiger” in audio form. A book to make the urgency of the climate crisis a greater one bringing the public.

