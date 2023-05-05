Schalke 04: Damned Ex-Pros! After landing, it went downhill hard for HER

There will always be a black spot in the history of FC Schalke 04. On April 20, 2021, a 0-1 draw in Bielefeld resulted in relegation to the second division. On the subsequent return to Gelsenkirchen, chaos chased and beat the players.

Then a major upheaval occurred at FC Schalke 04. Several relegation professionals had to leave the club. But that didn’t end the nightmare for many of today’s former professionals — far from it. Many of them have been on a downward spiral since then.

Schalke 04: Triple relegation?

Many S04 players at the time had sporting ambitions greater than the relegation battle. After going to the second division, they escaped and looked for new missions. However, it turns out that things don’t necessarily work out for the better.

A prominent example of this is the duo Nabil Bentaleb and Omar Muskariel. While Bentaleb was initially without a contract and then worked with Angers SCO in France, Mascarell moved to Spain to work for FC Elche. Both have been devastated since the weekend: they couldn’t prevent their teams from being relegated (read more here). I met the same fate as Schalke 04 – but sometimes with fewer points.

Ibn Talib dismounted. picture: IMAGO / Buzzi

There may be a third landing soon. Because Suat Serdar, who already wanted to play in the Champions League, is even behind Knappen with Hertha in the Bundesliga and threatens to fall into the second division.

Without a club or on the move

The situation has not improved for the other players since relegation with FC Schalke 04 either. Prime example: Matthew Hobby. While he may have been considered the team’s greatest talent during the touchdown, he subsequently made some wrong career decisions.

Due to financial difficulties, S04 made him money and sold Hoppe to RCD Mallorca. However, in Spain, he was never able to gain a foothold. Just a year later, he moved to Middlesbrough (England), where he had to quickly play in the under-21 team instead of the pros. On loan to Hibernian FC in Scotland in the winter. At least he’s training for matches there.

Hoppe now plays in Scotland. picture: IMAGO / Focus Pictures

Salif Sane and Alessandro Schopf can only dream about it. While Sane has been without a club since relegation – and may also be considering the option to end his career – Schopf first went to Bielefeld to be immediately relegated. He’s now under contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada, but he hasn’t played a role there recently.

Schalke 04: Unlucky they are going through bad times

Two other former players have yet to recover from a career setback in royal blue. Killian Ludwig, who was brought in as a new hope on deadline day, and William were seriously injured during the relegation season and are no longer on the field for the crucial matches.

William did not play for Wolfsburg the following year due to a cruciate ligament rupture, then he was without a club and has now returned to Brazil. Ludwig is meanwhile playing in Denmark for Aalborg. However, as you can imagine, the team is fighting for a touchdown in the touchdown run – and Ludwig has yet to be used.

It turns out that for some players, relegation with FC Schalke was just the beginning of the real horror.