Schaffhausen – Thun 4-0 Brack.ch Challenge League, 21. Ronde, Season 20/21 19.02.2021

FC Schaffhausen emerged as the winner of Round 21 of the Challenge League. Schaffhausen won 4-0 in the first duel with Thun and replaced the Bernese Oberland for second place in the table.

Within a week, Thun’s ambitions suffered a second recovery. The 2–0 defeat followed Lider GC in Letzigrund with an extremely agonizing 4-0 score at Schaffhausen. A few seconds later, Dominic Schweizer made it 1-0 in Thun’s favor, but then fell back. Danilo Del Toro (fourth), Francisco Rodriguez (22/73) and team goalscorer Rodrigo Bolero (37) paid Schaffhausen to the victory and then to Parage Platz. Draws, Bernese Uberlanders are now third.

It was only luck that the Zurich leader prevented their fifth defeat this season. Thanks to a late goal from Christian Bond (83), GC made it 1-1 at Will. Eastern Switzerland, which was unbeaten as Zurich this year, advanced after less than an hour thanks to Tisien Toshi. Soon after winning 1-0, veteran Silvio Welles missed the home side’s second goal from close range. Thanks to one point from Will, the Grasshoppers lead in the table over the chaser duo Schaffhausen and Thon is six points.

Will – GC 1: 1 Brack.ch Challenge League, 21. Ronde, Season 20/21 19.02.2021

Lausanne O’Shea – Araw 1: 1 Brack.ch Challenge League, 21. Ronde, Season 20/21 19.02.2021

Schaffhausen – Toon 4-0 (3-0). Wolfensberger SR. – Tore: 4. Del Toro 1: 0. 22. Rodriguez 2: 0. 37. Bolero 3: 0. 73. Rodriguez 4: 0.

Will Grasshoppers 1: 1 (0: 0). – SR Cibelli. – Tore: 58. Tushi 1: 0.83 – Bond 1: 1.

Lausanne Auchi Stadium – Araw 1: 1 (1: 0). – SR Gianforte. – Tore: 15. Amdouni 1: 0. 91. Almeida 1: 1.