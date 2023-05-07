Scandinavian Airlines connects to Bangkok

More than ten years later, Scandinavian Airlines, SAS for short, is once again connecting Copenhagen to Bangkok. Thus, the economically ailing airline is reacting to the growing demand for holiday flights.

The pandemic seems to be over – and the growing desire to travel is clearly notable. Travelers now want to make up for what they were denied during the pandemic years. As before the pandemic, Thailand ranks high on travelers’ list. In order to be able to meet this growing demand, Scandinavian Airlines adds the Copenhagen-Bangkok route to its network at the beginning of the winter flight schedule, such as Mileage improvement mentioned.

Three weekly flights to the capital of Thailand

On October 30, Scandinavian Airlines will return to the Thai capital, Bangkok. Three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, SAS uses an Airbus A350-900 to fly to this long-haul destination. With a planned departure time of 11:30pm, travelers should be able to sleep in shortly after take-off in order to arrive in Bangkok around 5pm the next day as relaxed as possible. A quick overview of flight times:

SK973 | Copenhagen – Bangkok | Departure: 23:30 Arrival: 17:05 the next day

SK974 | Bangkok – Copenhagen | Departure: 23:45 Arrival: 06:35 the next day

A total of 300 passengers can be seated in three different cabin classes on board the Airbus A350. In addition to the 32 premium economy and 228 economy class seats, there are 40 business class seats on the Airbus A350-900. Business Class spans over ten rows, meaning the seats are arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration, giving each passenger direct aisle access. The business class on board the Airbus A350 represents a significant improvement over the business class product on the Airbus A330 and the already retired Airbus A340.

A route network traditionally includes very few long-haul destinations. With the addition of Bangkok flights, the airline only flies to three destinations in Asia. In addition to Bangkok, the airline network includes only Shanghai and Tokyo Haneda. The airline network is increasingly focusing on continental routes and flights within Scandinavia. However, the airline is more frequently represented in North America than in Asia. The airline operates flights to nine airports in the USA – including the main ones in New York – JFK and Newark. Classics like Los Angeles and Miami are also part of the airline’s network.

Conclusion on the connection of the planned trip to Bangkok

In my personal opinion, SAS would do well if it capitalized on the optimism in the tourism sector and the high demand for air travel. In the medium term, the airline, which is not doing well economically, should expand the network of routes in the long-haul segment and advance fleet modernization and coordination. With the planned flight route to Bangkok, Scandinavian Airlines is taking another step in the right direction. It is hoped that the flight communication will be well received.