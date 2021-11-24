sport

Scandal: Robert Lewandowski favors the billionaire’s party over World Cup qualifiers

November 24, 2021
Eileen Curry

  • 1/10

    Robert Lewandowski blows icy winds at Poland.

  • 2/10

    The Polish striker was unable to take part in the final World Cup qualifier against Hungary, and soon it was a defeat. The reason for waiting was tiredness and excessive playing.

  • 10/10

    Lewandowski could offer the best excuse in March by scoring goals for the Poles in the semi-finals.

The Poles are angry with their star. Robert Lewandowski was only on the bench in the last World Cup qualifier against Hungary (1:2 defeat). At your own request and in consultation with coach Paulo Sousa. But as it now turns out, the behavior of the world football player in the previous period was not entirely ideal.

As the team prepared for the important match, Lewandowski celebrated at a party hosted by billionaire Rafal Brzewski. This came because Lewandowski’s wife Anna shared photos of the ceremony on social media.

See also  Great Britain baffled about the Queen's proclamation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *