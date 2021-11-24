Scandal: Robert Lewandowski favors the billionaire’s party over World Cup qualifiers

1/10 Robert Lewandowski blows icy winds at Poland.

The Poles are angry with their star. Robert Lewandowski was only on the bench in the last World Cup qualifier against Hungary (1:2 defeat). At your own request and in consultation with coach Paulo Sousa. But as it now turns out, the behavior of the world football player in the previous period was not entirely ideal.

As the team prepared for the important match, Lewandowski celebrated at a party hosted by billionaire Rafal Brzewski. This came because Lewandowski’s wife Anna shared photos of the ceremony on social media.

TV Documentary Film & Photo Session

But it is not only the party that is speaking now. According to “Sport 1”, Lewandowski is said to have used the time before the match to shoot an Amazon documentary and footage for France Football magazine.

The striker seemed to lack the energy for the match after that. “I indicated that I could not be in the best shape for both games because I play many matches and know my body,” the 33-year-old, who was in the match against Andorra (4-1), justified. .

Celebrate, do not play? Needless to say, this misunderstands fans. “I understand the anger and bitterness, and as a captain I can only apologize to you and assure you that we will do everything we can to qualify,” Lewandowski said wistfully.

This is why bankruptcy can hurt so much

Lewandowski’s behavior is said to have caused a lot of resentment in the team, not to mention public criticism. Former federation president Zbigniew Bunyek was upset: “If I were still president, I would have called the national team coach Sousa and Robert for an interview and said that this was unacceptable.”

Problem: Defeat still hurt the Poles. They have already qualified for the World Cup qualifiers as they finished second in the group before the match. But they do not belong to the ranked teams now. In the Friday draw, there are now parts like Italy or Portugal.

This is how it continues in the World Cup qualifiers Twelve teams get tickets for the last three European World Cup qualifiers between them. They will play each other in six semi-finals on March 24, 2022. Five days later, the winners will have to participate in the World Cup in Qatar in November 2022 in three finals. The draw for the semi-finals will take place on Friday 26 November 2021 at 5 pm. These teams are fighting for World Cup tickets pot 1: Italy, Portugal, Russia*, Scotland, Sweden, Wales

Italy, Portugal, Russia*, Scotland, Sweden, Wales pot 2: Austria, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Poland, Turkey, Ukraine *

Poland’s top scorer in World Cup qualifiers (8 hits) will do well to close the gap in the semi-finals with goals. (Small and medium-sized companies)